The Holiday Inn Express wants you to be the readiest you can be to take on your day! Actor and comedian Rob Riggle has teamed up with the hotel to ensure you’re the “champion of the readiest.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Being on the top of your game while on the roads means starting your day energized with a nutritious breakfast, but that's not all it means.

"To me... ready just gets things done, but the readiest gets things done well. How do you do that? You get a great night's sleep on a great mattress then you come downstairs and get a great breakfast," said Riggle.

Click here for more!