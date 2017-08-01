Champion Of The Readiest

Posted 6:52 AM, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:49AM, August 1, 2017

The Holiday Inn Express wants you to be the readiest you can be to take on your day! Actor and comedian Rob Riggle has teamed up with the hotel to ensure you’re the “champion of the readiest.”

Being on the top of your game while on the roads means starting your day energized with a nutritious breakfast, but that's not all it means.

"To me... ready just gets things done, but the readiest gets things done well. How do you do that? You get a great night's sleep on a great mattress then you come downstairs and get a great breakfast," said Riggle.

Click here for more!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s