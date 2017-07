It’s Meow Monday! Say hello to this little cutie, Susanna!

Susanna is a one-year-old cat who adores people and cuddle time. She gives a great purr and appreciates time relaxing. She also tends to kneed her paws frequently, which is a good sign of happiness. Her previous owners could no longer care for her, but members from ACCT Philly can tell that she comes from a loving home. If you think you can take her home and give Susanna a loving space, find her on ACCTPhilly.org.