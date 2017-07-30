Weekend Philler Episode 32

Posted 1:43 PM, July 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, July 28, 2017

In this episode we meet the Angry Video Game Nerd, visit Too Many Games, support the troops and local business with Jim’s Jarhead Jerky, give back with the Rooster Soup Co., taste olive oil at The Well Dressed Olive, honor Vietnam veterans at The Wall in Bucks County, and ride Justice League: Battle for Metropolis at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour! Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

 

 

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

