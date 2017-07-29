Weekend Philler – James Rolfe a.k.a. The Angry Video Game Nerd

He's gonna take you back to the past! James Rolfe rose to fame on YouTube as The Angry Video Game Nerd over a decade now. Now with over 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, he puts out new content on a regular basis. He sat down with us to talk about some of his favorite moment as the Angry Video Game Nerd.

For more information, check out his website at cinemassacre.com

And don't forget to check out his YouTube channel: youtube.com/JamesNintendoNerd

