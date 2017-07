Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suit up for a 4D adventure with the Justice League at Six Flags Great Adventure. Battle alongside Superman, Batman, The Flash, and other DC heroes to take on The Joker, Lex Luthor, and a Rogue's Gallery of villains. Kid Reporters Lillian and Skylar Brower answer the call to preview the latest thrilling attraction that'll have you on the edge of your seat. If you've ever wanted to feel like a superhero, Battle For Metropolis is your chance!