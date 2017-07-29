IN FOCUS: Philadelphia’s “Running Start” Program

The City of Philadelphia’s new “Running Start” program is for children who are newborns to five years of age. The program is a framework for action that focuses on preventing or reducing adverse health outcomes by providing interventions to help reduce high infant mortality rates, asthma and other health conditions officials say are prevalent in the city.

The program also links with partners across a broad spectrum to provide information on breastfeeding, a new safe-sleeping campaign as part of SIDS prevention, and healthy eating and lifestyle information. Jennifer’s guests include Dr. Thomas Farley, City of Philadelphia Health Commissioner. Katherin Brellochs, Director of Programs at the Maternity Care Coalition also shares how it’s helping thousands of families in Southeastern Pennsylvania in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty and infant mortality through its various programs. Jennifer’s other guests include Dr. Renee Turchi of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. She discusses FreshRX - the hospital program helping to provide families with fresh fruits and vegetables. And, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, Director of Chronic Disease Prevention at Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health shares tips parents need to know to help keep their kids safe. In Focus airs Saturdays mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.

