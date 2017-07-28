The Perfect Denim for Your Body Type

Jeans are a wardrobe staple for starting the new school year and the fall season, but how do you pick the perfect pair for your body type? Seasoned style guru, Joe Zee talks about denim and what works for all different shapes and sizes.

"Fall is around the corner and of course also back to school so big denim trends for fall. I have to say especially for the ladies skinny is back in a big way though I have to say it's never really gone away because it is the most flattering silhouette that can be on any body type.

So of course Levi's does some of the best ones here in the darker wash which is the 721 has a slightly higher waisted jean which is great if you're petite because it will elongate your silhouette and make you look a lot taller and who doesn't want that.

And then of course the traditional skinny, the 711. Here we have them in the crop so you can get them either way because sometimes you just don't want to hem your jeans. The great thing about these it's got an incredible amount of stretch and it's also got great recovery so they are the best stretch you can have in your closet.

But of course lets not forget about the guys. So while the guys are not wearing super super skinny they are wearing the new modern slim. I love these in the darker wash which are the 502 and it is more of a traditional jean but it's got the new tapered leg which I love so goodbye dad jeans.

And then the 511 in the lighter wash which is the new modern slim. And I love love these because you can dress them up or dress them down any way you want them.

So these are all staples you should absolutely have in your closet. So all of the jeans start at $55 and you can find everything at JC Penny or Kohls in store or online."

For more information go to Levi.com.