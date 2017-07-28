Adopt a Pet: Big Sur

Posted 7:30 AM, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41AM, July 28, 2017

This is Big Sur and he is named after a rugged area on the California coast.

He is very smart and knows his commands like paw, sit, and best of all kisses. He is just one and a half years old so he still has lots of time to learn new commands too.

Big Sur isn't all serious, he knows when it's time to play and loves rolling around, jumping, and cuddling.

He would do best in an active home with older children. He would love being active and going on hikes or runs.

For more information on Big Sur head to Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s