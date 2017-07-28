Adopt a Pet: Big Sur

This is Big Sur and he is named after a rugged area on the California coast.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He is very smart and knows his commands like paw, sit, and best of all kisses. He is just one and a half years old so he still has lots of time to learn new commands too.

Big Sur isn't all serious, he knows when it's time to play and loves rolling around, jumping, and cuddling.

He would do best in an active home with older children. He would love being active and going on hikes or runs.

For more information on Big Sur head to Street Tails Animal Rescue.