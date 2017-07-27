The Best In Deals For Your Next Vacation

It’s summer travel season, and if you’re looking for how to get the best deals on your next summer vacation, Taylor Cole, travel expert of Hotels.com North America shares her need to know tips.

Right now there's lots of opportunity to travel internationally. "We're seeing lower cost airfares, more outbound flights from the US to Europe and there's a strong US dollar. At hotels.com we're seeing a 35% increase in searches for European destinations.

Interestingly enough, only 35%of Americans actually hold a passport so places like Barcelona, Paris, London are out of reach because people just don't have a passport so we're offering free passports at hotels.com and giving you $100 off your first booking of $800 or more and you can travel to those places that are on your international bucket list."

When it comes to domestic travel Taylor also says bookings are up, "We're seeing a lot of interest especially around the new total lunar eclipse coming up on august twenty first. That eclipse is going to pass through the Midwest and we're seeing increases of searches, up to 300% for places like Nebraska, Wyoming, grand Titan national park so lots of people are really interested in catching that eclipse.

Anytime is a great time to book travel, we encourage you to take advantage of loyalty programs, we've got hotels.com rewards, it's simple you book and stay 10 nights and you get one night free. Also, take advantage of secret pricing which are instant savings off of your bookings. We've got hundreds of thousands of hotels on our sites plus we've got thirty thousand vacation rentals and those are really popular when it among millennials."

For more information go to hotels.com, download the mobile booking app, or search on social media.