Woodbury’s Walmart Unveils Remodeled Store

Walmart recently made a multi-million dollar investment in remodeling more than 400 stores to improve shoppers’ experiences.

Woodbury's Supercenter located at 820 Cooper Street in New Jersey was one of these lucky stores. PHL17's Jenna Meissner joined store manager Jessica Allen to learn about some of their local changes.

First and foremost in the age of technology, Walmart updated their electronics department.

"We've added all new, live, interactive displays. We really want to make sure that mom and dad choose the right product at the right time so we know that can be challenging for people to test those products," said Allen.

There's been some great expansions for mothers as well. The aisles are wider in the baby department and the carriage displays have been updated.

"You're able to actually pull out and test the strollers so mom can see, feel and trust the product she's buying for her little one."

The baby department wasn't the only section to undergo physical changes. Large black and white signage was added to help customers easily navigate the store and get in and out with what they need quickly.

Some other ways shoppers can save time are by utilizing the pickup counter at the front of the store, where you can immediately get your purchase in less than five minutes, or the recently added self-checkout section.

Online grocery shopping was also added to the Walmart. The Supercenter has a team that shops all of you're groceries for free, same day convenience. In addition, rain or shine the team will bring your groceries to your car.

