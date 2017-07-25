Top Three Worst Beach Behaviors

A new survey of people in more than 17 countries reveals the top three least favorite attitudes and behaviors on the beach.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expedia's annual Flip Flop Report reveals we can all agree on bad beach behaviors. Taking the number one spot for bad beach etiquette is "the slob." This is typically someone who doesn't clean up after himself or herself and leaves behind garbage on the beach. Next is the inattentive parents followed by those who talk loudly within their beach circles.

If you're still looking to practice your good beach etiquette this summer, there are still plenty of deals to go around.

"Right now we're in this sweet spot for traveling to LA, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The best time to book those destinations are 21 to 30 days before you're going to travel. For people who want to go a little further abroad and look at places like Greece and Croatia, August and September are the best months out of the whole year to go to those destinations," said travel expert Sarah Gavin.

For added savings, book your flight and hotel together! Visit Expedia.com for more.