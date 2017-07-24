IN FOCUS: Philadelphia Futures

Philadelphia Futures is a local nonprofit which has created a nationally known model for helping low-income, first-generation-to-college students enter and succeed in college.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia Futures says higher education attainment rates among low-income, first-generation-to-college students remain significantly lower than those of their more affluent peers. And, they say the gap has persisted for decades and continues to grow. Joining Jennifer to talk about this issue and what the nonprofit is doing including providing a variety of services that support their admission to - and success in college, is Kimberley Lewis, Director of Outreach. Lewis offers information to help rising seniors including key eight steps they can take over the summer to get a jump on the college admissions process. The organization says it’s enrollment into college is 100% and says that nationally, the enrollment into college is 63% and in Philadelphia it is 36%. And, executives from Philadelphia Futures also say the national graduation rate from college -- for first-generation, low-income students -- is 12%. They say for Philadelphia, it is 10%. Two high school students attending the program also join Jennifer to talk about what they are learning from the program and how it’s benefitting them. They are Millo Dutervil – rising senior at Northeast High School - and Kymble Clark – a rising senior at Central High School. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video