Fun summer activities for the whole family

Summer time is in full swing. Time to make some memories with the kids before school starts back up. Nascar star Ryan Newman knows just where to go.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families in the Philadelphia area are looking for great ways to spend quality time together, have fun and get away from their normal routine.

Nascar star Ryan Newman takes his family to Kalahari resorts and conventions in the Pocono mountains to recharge during racing season. "For years I've loved to come to Pocono I love the racetrack, I love the fishing up here but now that`s there`s Kalahari to be able to come here and enjoy the water park with your family and um tie the two together get to drive the Kalahari Chevy and have fun with the kids in the water park I mean its first class all the way."

Just a two hour drive from Philadelphia, the Kalahari resort and conventions boasts America's largest indoor water parks with over 220,000 square feet of wet and wild fun. The park is also home to an outdoor pool, spa Kalahari and salon, an arcade, aerial ropes course, premium onsite dining and more.

Newman loves the resort, "My family my team's family we are all staying here this weekend and we are all looking forward to enjoying an awesome water park and an awesome area."

To book your vacation visit KalahariResorts.com.