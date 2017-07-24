Adopt a Pet: Macee

Posted 7:10 AM, July 24, 2017

This is Macee, a three-year-old domestic short-hair mix and she is one curious cat.

Macee is a little shy at first but has a great personality. She's a gorgeous tuxedo cat and is full of energy.

She would do great with someone who has had a cat before and knows what to expect. But she can also go home with a new cat person as long as they understand that she's going to want to run around and get out some of that energy.

Unfortunately her owners were no longer able to take care of her. She loves to cuddle but is also a lot of fun and runs around.

Macee is ready to go to her forever home. She's spayed, up to date on her vaccines and she can leave with you the day you go to the shelter.

For more information on Macee go to Acctphilly.org.

