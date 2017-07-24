A new treatment to fight facial redness

Summer is in full swing, but persistent facial redness may have nothing to do with the heat or sun, it could be Rosacea. Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Doris Day, shares a great treatment for this condition that affects over 16 million people in the United States.

"Rosacea is a common condition. It doesn't really happen in childhood it's something that we start to see in people in their late twenties, early thirties and up. It can happen in any skin type, any ethnicity, it happens in both men and women and one of the common signs of Rosacea is this persistent redness.

In the past there wasn't really much we could do about that. We know also about Rosacea is that there are triggers. These are lifestyle and environmental triggers like heat, extremes in temperature, which is why we're talking about it in the summertime, alcohol and stress are also very big triggers of Rosacea.

So we know things that can make it worse and we've had things in the past that can make it better but we didn't have much for that persistent facial redness which is a very common sign of Rosacea.

Now there's a new medication that's a FDA approved prescription medication that you can get from your dermatologist that helps reduce that persistent redness. What my women patients tell me is that they love that they can go without makeup if they want and my male patients tell me they love that their skin tone is back to a normal color again it's closer to their skin tone sometimes even back to their normal color.

You have to use it on a daily basis and in the clinical trials on day 29 there was a two point reduction in that redness. But there is no cure for Rosacea so with these medications you apply them in the morning and with this redness it starts to get better in about an hour.

They measured it over the course of the day so it peaks around 4 to 6 hours. The next day you apply it again so with many of the things we treat in dermatology you have to keep using the medications for that control but it's great to have something that helps reduce that redness in a way that comes in a prescription product."

For more information visit rhofade.com or myclearskin.com.