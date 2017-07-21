Adopt a Pet: Max

Looking for a playful pup who also has a cuddly side? Then Max would be perfect for you!

Max is a one-year-old chihuahua found on the streets of Philadelphia. He's super sweet and playful.

He has big adorable ears and gives lots of kisses.

Max is ready to go to his forever home. He is fixed, micro chipped, and up to date on all of his shots.

Max would do best with an energized family and in a home where he can run around in the yard. He would be great with kids and other dogs as well.

For more information on Max go to savedme.org.

