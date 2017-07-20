Tips for safe driving from Allstate

Allstate recently released it’s annual Best Drivers Report. Bev Logan, a local Allstate agency owner, shares some important information about the report.

"This is the thirteenth year that all state has provided the Best Drivers Report. What Allstate does is they take the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and they rank them based on claim data and collision frequency.

The purpose of it is to create awareness among the drivers across the nation and just to be careful and be more vigilant and drive safer during the busiest most dangerous months of the year which are July and August."

Locally, Philadelphia was ranked 191 in the report. Bev says this is consistent with what we've seen in the past. "For the past, I would say 5 years, we have hovered over the low one nineties. Kansas City, Kansas took the top spot this year at one and Boston, Massachusetts and D.C took the bottom ranks this year."

Bev says the most critical thing to do to increase safety is eliminate distractions while you're driving. "There's just too many distractions with electronic devices and cell phones , people checking social media, sending emails and changing music. Put the the phones away and focus on the task at hand and eliminate any king of distraction.

If you're driving 55 miles per hour and you take your eyes off the road for 5 seconds you actually drive the length of a football field. Which anything can happen during that time."

For more information on the Allstate Best Drivers Report you can go to any local Allstate agency. Bev is located in King of Prussia and she says, "any agent can provide the information."