Shakespeare Park opens near Logan Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- After years of construction, the brand new Shakespeare Park and amphitheater opened near Logan Square.

Mayor Kenny, officials from PennDOT and Philadelphia Parks and Recreaction cut the ribbon on the park Thursday morning.

Leslie Richards is the Secretary of Transportation for PennDOT and explained how Shakespeare Park is actually an overpass of the Vine Street Expressway.

“It was very hard to make this crossing. It was very hard to get to the public library; but now this makes it a lot safer and will allow people to get around and enjoy Philadelphia and all it has to offer,” said Richards. “Our overall project is replacing the seven bridges over the Vine Street Expressway and expanding and improving pedestrian areas over and adjacent to the interstate.”

The park is the only spot in the entire 676 reconstruction where the expressway cap was extended.

The new park also includes benches, decorative sidewalks around Logan Square and extensive landscaping.

The park is part of a $65.4 million dollar project which began in April of 2015, and the opening of the park marks the end of stage 1.

Richards explained how, “Penndot's contractors are currently working on the three remaining structures on 18th St., 21st St. and 22nd St.'s. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2018. One entire year ahead of schedule, and that doesn't happen by accident.”

And as Shakespeare once wrote, “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late.”