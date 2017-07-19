Eakins Oval+ opens with expanded parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- For the fifth year in a row, Philadelphians and tourists visiting the Rocky Steps at the Art Museum can enjoy a little something extra along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from now through August 20th.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will host the fifth summer of The Oval with expanded programming this year called The Oval+ (Plus).

New this year, kids can run through a large maze that runs along the oval, in addition to playing mini golf, huge games of checkers, and baggo.

The Oval+ features an expanded footprint and art installations in addition to the popular movie and music nights, food trucks, beer garden, and family-friendly activities.

The partners have engaged a cutting-edge design firm, PORT Urbanism of Philadelphia and Chicago, to develop an installation that they hope will inspire people to envision future, potential uses for the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beyond Eakins Oval.

At night, the installations – some extending to 24 feet in height – will be illuminated from within, creating a glowing effect.

Additional park spaces will open at Shakespeare Park and Aviator Park next to Logan Square which will feature jazz on Thursday nights.

