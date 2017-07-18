× Man builds massive 317,000-gallon swimming pool in his backyard

Alberta, Canada — A Canadian man built the perfect summer hangout for him and his family — a 317,000-gallon pool in his backyard.

Jerry and Marina Leussink installed the 90-foot pool in 2013, according to Wide Open Country.

Video of the massive pool recently went viral after it was shared on Facebook.

The pool, which is as deep as 14 feet in some areas, also includes a shallow section and a 30-millimeter poly liner for children’s safety. It stays clean with chlorine and a large pumping system, which the Leussinks help maintain.