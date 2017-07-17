Circus camp turns summer upside down for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, PA -- A unique summer camp in Philadelphia is teaching kids skills in static trapeze, aerial silks, juggling, plate-spinning, tight wire-walking, clowning and acrobatics.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts offers the two weeks youth camp for 8 to 14-year-olds through the end of the summer.

In each 2-week session, the school invites professional circus performers and other guests to speak to the youth and sometimes perform for them. Guests have included several International Jugglers Association Champions, a sword-swallower, a magician, a circus historian, and a 20-year veteran performer of Ringling Bros. and the Big Apple Circus

There is also a one week junior camp for kids 5 to 7-years-old.

Philadelphia School for Circus Arts, “Best of Philly Winner” for kid’s classes, is the region’s center of contemporary circus arts. PSCA presents professional and student productions during the year. Seasoned faculty lead a curriculum featuring aerials (static trapeze, corde lisse, aerial silks and lyra), juggling, unicycling, tightwire, tumbling, acrobatics, and physical conditioning. In addition to ongoing classes, PSCA also offers introductory workshops, birthday parties, rental space, summer camp and special guest performances.

For more info on the school and summer classes, click here.