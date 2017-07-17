× Adopt A Pet: Viktor

It’s meow Monday and today we introduce you to Viktor!

Viktor is a six month old kitty who is very playful and energetic. He wants to jump on tables and explore because he is a curious little one. He's extremely friendly and loves meeting new people. Members from ACCT Philly think Viktor would do well in a family that is okay with his mischievous antics and curious self. He loves getting attention from owners and also gets along with other cats.

If you want more information on Viktor and his playful self, CLICK HERE.