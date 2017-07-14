Pokémon GO teams up with Philadelphia libraries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Libraries in Philadelphia along with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation have teamed up with Pokémon GO to encourage residents to explore their neighborhoods and their libraries this summer.

There are five participating libraries where users can find and catch Pokémon. The initiative lasts from July10th through August 11th.

Participating libraries are:

● Tacony LAB (through August 4) |6918 Torresdale Ave.

● Queen Memorial Library | 1201 S.23rd St.

● Fumo Family Library | 2437 South Broad St.

● Blackwell Regional Library | 123 South 52nd St.

● Parkway Central Library | 1901 Vine St.

Participants of the Library’s “Summer of Wonder” reading program will qualify to win a special item related to Pokémon GO. To further immerse people in the real-world experience, all visitors to the libraries and the participants in the Discovery Path will be given a map of the nearby PokéStops curated by the Free Library and encouraged to explore the nearby locations. In addition, there will be a celebration of the libraries and the completion of this initiative in September 2017 that will include a walking tour around the PokéStops.

The initiative will help support the Library’s Summer of Wonder program, which promotes reading and exploration activities for students while they are on summer break. Participants can explore their libraries and immediate neighborhoods, as well as complete activities related to literacy, exploration and STEAM in the Summer of Wonder reading game.

“To encourage more people to interact with and explore our city’s public spaces, we need to meet them where they are. By combining the draw of Pokémon GO with an invitation to get to know Philadelphia, this initiative taps into the power of technology to promote civic engagement,” said Patrick Morgan, Knight Foundation program director for Philadelphia.