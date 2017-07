This is Pookie, a chihuahua terrier mix who traveled all the way from Georgia to find his forever home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pookie has a great coloring, long hair, and is super sweet. He is happy and playful but also loves to cuddle.

Pookie is the perfect size for families on the go. He would fit in nicely in an active home.

For more information on Pookie go to Saved Me Animal Rescue or click here.