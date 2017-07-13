Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Philly area this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bucks County, PA -- From Friday July 14th through Sunday the 16th, you can pay your respects at a replica of Washington D.C.'s Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Bucks County.

The event was organized by volunteers from Penndel who say they've wanted to get the 3/5 scale replica wall here for over two years.

Fran Drummond served our country in the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and 1970 in Vietnam. He helped assemble the traveling wall Thursday at the Penndel Memorial Ball Fields located off PFC John Dalola Avenue.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall® stands six feet tall at the center, covers almost 300 feet from end to end, and has 58,272 names inscribed on its surface. This Traveling Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to honor loved ones in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.

“The sacrifices that our relatives, our friends and our fellow citizens made in Vietnam should never be forgotten,” said Ed Preston, Chairman of the Penndel-Hulmeville Memorial Parade. “This event is specifically meant to remember, honor, and commemorate those who served in the Vietnam War. We also want to teach the next generation.”