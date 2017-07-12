Year Up Greater Philadelphia graduates 7th class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Tuesday night, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was there to congratulate over 20 Year Up Greater Philadelphia students on their graduation from the yearlong workforce development program for low-income young adults.

The students are anywhere from 18 to 24-years-old and are from all over the tri-state area.

Located at Peirce College, Year Up Greater Philadelphia provides students with one semester of targeted technical and professional skills training in areas such as Business Operations and Information Technology, followed by a semester-long, credit-bearing professional internship at a top local company. Students can then complete their Associate’s Degrees in the second year. Year Up Greater Philadelphia has served more than 300 young adults to date, from seven graduating classes.