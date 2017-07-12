× July Beauty Must-Haves

Summer is in full swing and with the extreme temperatures we need a little help with our beauty routines. Luckily, beauty expert Kate De Ponte has your must-have products to help you beat the heat.

Summer is here despite all we know about sun protection skin cancer is an epidemic with more than 350 Americans diagnosed every hour. According to a Neutrogena survey by Harris Poll, 4 out of 5 parents say their children don't wear sunscreen daily. Despite 9 out of 10 Americans believing it's important for protecting a child's health. Studies show kids are more likely to use SPF if they see their moms applying it on themselves. Neutrogena's 'Mimic Mommy' campaign empowers moms to instill safe sun habits. So make sure the kids see you apply SPF and have them mimic mommy. Neutrogena Beach Defense sunscreen is perfect with broad spectrum protection and helioplex technology to defend against harsh elements. Neutrogena Beach Defense is sold for under $11 at Neutrogena.com or drugstores nationwide.

Summer skin can go haywire and nugg has masks for all concerns. The nugg 'Deep Hydration Face Mask' is a three time Allure award winner and a must have to erase dryness. For excess oil, the 'Charcoal Detox Mask' deep cleans without drying you out. And their exfoliating mask removes dead skin, I love that one before applying self tanner. Nugg Face Masks are top quality yet affordable at $3.99 a pod. Go to NuggBeauty.com for subscription boxes to save time and money.

As we age our bodies slow down and exercise helps keep it running the same is true for skin. Conture Kinetic skin toning system is the first device designed to exercise skin and is clinically proven to reduce signs of aging without invasive treatments. Users reported immediate improvements in radiance, tone, even pore sizes and long term improvements reducing wrinkles. It stimulates skin using isometric compression, gentle lifting and releasing along with low frequency vibrations, find the Conture Kinetic Skin Toning System on QVC.com or Conture.com.

It's hard to feel confident when cellulite is a concern so the Cellfina system is the only FDA cleared minimally invasive system clinically proven to improve the appearance of cellulite for at least 3 years. The longest FDA cleared duration for a cellulite treatment. Performed by a qualified physician it treats the primary structural cause of cellulite for a smooth look that gives patients confidence to wear higher hem lines. Prices vary, head to Cellfina.com for more.

With hair it's fun to mix it up and Infiniti PHO by Conair has a 2-in-1 styler that works as a flat iron and curling iron. From classic curls to beach waves to sleek strands this multitasker does it all. The extra long titanium coated plates and a stainless steel outside barrel heat up instantly or shin hair in minutes without any styling experience. The InfinitiPRO by Conair 2-in-1 Styler is sold for $80 at drug and mass stores nationwide.

Thats your must have beauty buys for July!