Dining Days in University City offers $15, $25 and $35 three-course meals

Posted 8:43 PM, July 12, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA --  For the 13th year in a row, dozens of restaurants in University City will offer some sweet summertime deals!

Thirty popular University City dining destinations – including five restaurants participating for the first time—will offer a pre-fixe three-course dinner special for $15, $25 or $35.

Dining Days offers neighbors a chance to sample food from their local restaurants at a fixed price, and draws visitors to University City’s ever-expanding dining scene during the typically slower summer months. Business at participating restaurants increases substantially during the promotion, so reservations are strongly encouraged.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here!

