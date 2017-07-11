The Weird Unorthodox Taxidermy of Dr Seuss

Posted 2:00 PM, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, July 17, 2017

We all know Dr Seuss for his children’s books, but the “Secret Art of Dr Seuss” examines his fine art.  The painting and sculptures are darker with more adult themes and include 17 sculptures made with spare animal parts given to Seuss by his zookeeper father.  Although the art isn’t for children like his books, the art is still unmistakably Seuss.

Weekend Philler caught up with some of this art when it appeared at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ.  Owner Kim Miller was kind enough to give us some background about the wild and wacky sculptures.  No Lorax, Sneetches, Thing1, 2s or Andulvian Gracklers were harmed in the making of this spot.

Blooper!

 

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host
Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @tonyromeo , follow me on Facebook or send me an email and please out Weekend Philler Saturdays at 6:30 PM and 11:30PM on PHL17.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment