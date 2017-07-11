× The Perfect Dresses For A Summer Wedding

Summer is here and that means wedding invites are arriving in the mail. Here to show us some beautiful summer wedding trends and how to decode that dress code is Simply Dresses style expert Hayley Seger.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Sometimes shopping for wedding guest dresses can seem impossible especially with different dress codes but have no fear i'm here with my perfect picks for summer weddings and best of all they're all under $100. This first look on lacy is perfect for those with an invite to a cocktail attire wedding. This lace mini dress is flush with style and a color that everybody is loving right now, blush. A choker neckline with a choker neckline and a v cut out and a cut out back adds a little flare to this sweet romantic dress. This dress screams summer wedding. Destination weddings are getting more and more popular so we have lacy in a look that's a bit more tropical if you plan on dipping your toes in the sand while watching your friend walk down the isle look no further than this gorgeous flowing floral dress with a flattering gathered waistline your sure to feel confident and comfortable in any island climate.

Need to wow a crowd and have a black tie wedding to attend? We have the look for you. Here we have lacy in something bright and bold. It's made of jersey and hugs all your curves so you're sure to make a big impact while staying comfortable. The hue is perfect for summer and is a classic look for that block tie wedding.

Our final dress on lacy is another one that's perfect for a cocktail attire wedding. If you're looking for something feminine and flirty this beautiful embroidered dress is for you. The soft beige lining adds beautiful details to the sweetheart neckline but the real beauty here is in the sheer embroidered overlay. Full of delicate flowers this dress is sure to take you from the ceremony to reception with ease.

Multiple wedding invites can be intimidating but not when you have dresses like these to choose from with simply dresses even a wedding every weekend can be easy to tackle especially with these budget friendly beauties."

For thousands of great styles not only for summer weddings but for any occasion go to SimplyDresses.com and follow them on social @SimplyDresses.