Not a fan of getting scratched? Well Casey is the cat for you!

Casey is a seven-year-old cat , whose owner recently passed away. He came into the shelter in 2010 and now he's back to find a new home. He loves to cuddle and play. He is declawed which makes playing around with Casey that much better! He is also a big fan of catnip.

For more information on Casey, please visit, www.ACCTPhilly.org