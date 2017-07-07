Adopt a Pet: Summer

This is Summer, a unique Boston Terrier Pitbull mix looking to find her forever home.

Summer is three-years-old, very playful, and loves belly rubs. She has a lot of energy but also loves cuddling and giving kisses.

Summer was found as a stray with her puppies six months ago. Since then, Summer's puppies have found their forever home and now it's Summer's turn.

She would do best in a home that is going to give her a lot of time to get her energy out. She would do great on hikes and runs and mix well with older children.

For more information on Summer go to SalfidRescue.org or click here.