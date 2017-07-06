Wizard World Kids Day on Weekend Philler

We sent our kid reporter Nick Vitale to Wizard World Philadelphia to experience our favorite Comic Con in the country through the eyes of a thirteen-year-old. Thanks to Philadelphia Avengers and Undiscovered Realm for taking some time with Nick.

Nick is the nephew of Weekend Philler host, Tony Romeo.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @tonyromeo , follow me on Facebook or send me an email and please out Weekend Philler Saturdays at 6:30 PM and 11:30PM on PHL17.