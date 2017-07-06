Wizard World Kids Day on Weekend Philler

Posted 10:38 AM, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:54PM, July 11, 2017

We sent our kid reporter Nick Vitale to Wizard World Philadelphia to experience our favorite Comic Con in the country through the eyes of a thirteen-year-old. Thanks to Philadelphia Avengers and Undiscovered Realm for taking some time with Nick.

Nick is the nephew of Weekend Philler host, Tony Romeo.

 

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host
