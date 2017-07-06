“Kittydelphia” will bring celebrity cats & pop-up cat shop to Northern Liberties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- For one weekend only, cat lovers from Philadelphia and the tri-state area will claw their way to Northern Liberties for the "purrfect" weekend event..."Kittydelphia."

The pop-up cat shop will feature Instagram famous cats, a ton of cat-themed merchandise, artwork, jewelry and adoptable cats.

The event will run from July 7th to the 9th at Gravy Studio in Northern Liberties, located at 910 N 2nd street.

Laura Kicey created Kittydelphia. She says after going to CatCon in Los Angeles In 2015, she realized Philly needed a cool, modern, cat event for all the cat lovers out there.

“There's a lot of kind of poorly designed tacky and kitschy, not in a good way, cat stuff out there; and as a graphic designer, I wanted to make something that was visually appealing and nicely designed," said Kicey. So she did. Whether it’s her David Bowie “A cat insane” tote bag; or maybe her Catty Fisher as Princess Leia artwork; her cat products are colorful, fun and for sale.

There’s no admission to get into the event, which will be located across the street from North Bowl in Northern Liberties. But Laura says suggested door donations and raffle proceeds will go towards PAWS Philly.

In addition to the products, you’ll also be able to meet Instagram-famous cats. The most famous being “Sophie the Model” who has almost 200,000 followers. Laura’s own cats Olive and Rye, who have a cool 98,000 followers will also be there. Laura also has a website where she sells her artwork and clothing named after her two cats.

Kawaii kitty cafe is hosting additional Kittydelphia-themed festivities and vendors in their cafe area through the weekend. Reservations are still required for Kawaii's cat room.

Hours:First Friday July 7th: 3pm-10pm

Saturday July 8th 11am-7pm

Sunday July 9th 11am-5pm