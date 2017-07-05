Pregnant woman hit in head by lightning delivers baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A Florida mother of two and her newborn baby are recovering after she was struck by lightning last week.

Meghan Davidson, 26, and her mother were walking Thursday when a pregnant Davidson was hit in the head by lightning Thursday, WBBH reports.

Davidson, who was just seven days away from her due date, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Doctors rushed to deliver her baby boy, named Owen, in hopes of avoiding further complications. Hospital officials would not release Owen’s condition, but family friends say he is being monitored closely.

Davidson remained in intensive care as of Monday, but a member of her church says there are hopeful signs.

"Meghan is showing signs of improvement. They have lowered the amount of oxygen that she is getting and they have lowered the sedation," Carol Bridges told the station.