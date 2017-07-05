Beerfest on the Battleship NJ

Each and every year the good folks at the Battleship New Jersey in Camden, NJ host the Garden State Craft Brewers Guild‘s Beerfest. It began in 2003 and has grown each and every year. In 2017 45 brewers from all over the state of New Jersey attended.

Weekend Philler caught up with Executive Director Jason Carty of the NJ Brewers Guild and Jack Willard Marketing Director of the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial to tell the tale of a great day.

For me this is a story I’ve covered a few times over the years and can’t wait to do every year. Many of the brewers we spoke to are breweries that have appeared on Weekend Philler’s Craft Corner segment so it was great to catch up. It’s great fun to watch the camaraderie that exists between these brewers of all sizes from all over the state. No egos, just a lot of fun.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

