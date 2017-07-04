Thousands pack Independence Mall for Welcome America 4th of July events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA -- Thousands of Philadelphians and tourists from the around the country filled Independence Mall Monday night to watch The Philly Pops perform a free concert as part of the Wawa Welcome America festival.

If you’re not familiar with them, they’re the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States. They performed with Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez from the hit show Hamilton.

There were musical acts all day but some of the bigger events didn’t start until later in the afternoon.

Dozens of Broadway singers sang some of their biggest hits in front of countless young fans.

Broadway Philadelphia on Independence Mall showcased a sneak peek of Kimmel Center for Performing Arts’ 2017-2018 Broadway Philadelphia season.

Those in attendance enjoyed performances from 11 of Broadway’s hottest shows coming to Philadelphia, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, STOMP, The Color Purple, Aladdin, and more.

@ThePhillyPops concert beginning at @INDEPENDENCENHP for Wawa Welcome America Festival! These guys are impressive!! pic.twitter.com/g5GV1TlJsb — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) July 3, 2017

