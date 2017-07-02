PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you are looking for a fun yet scientific way to spend an afternoon in Philadelphia, then look no further than The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. Weekend Philler caught up with Mary Bailey, the Manager of Public Engagement, to find out all about their new Backyard Adventures exhibit along with some of the other programs the museum will be hosting throughout the summer.

Backyard Adventures is an interactive exhibit that both children and adults can enjoy. In this exhibit, you can learn all about the things found in your own backyard, get moving with a few backyard activities and get a deeper understanding of wildlife and ecosystems found in our area. Get the full story from the Weekend Philler segment below:

Upcoming events at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University include:

Dino-mite Summer: July 5 – August 30, 2017

Dino-mite Date Night: Wednesday, July 26th

Dino-mite Family Fun Night: Saturday, July 29th

For more information visit: http://www.ansp.org/