Crystal Cave in Kutztown, PA

This “underground wonder” is right in our backyard! Discovered in 1871, Crystal Cave provides insight into Pennsylvania history and makes geology fun.

Assistant Manager, Doug Miller, takes us through the 54 degree cave and explains how the cave was discovered, the types of crystals and formations, and fun facts about the cave. After the hour long tour, guests can also play mini golf, mine for gems, get food and ice cream, visit the museum and gift shops, and so much more!

To learn more or to plan a trip to Crystal Cave, head to crystalcavepa.com.