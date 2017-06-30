If you’re wondering how to get fit just in time for the summer entertaining season, nutritionist Erin Palinski Wade joins us this morning with the scoop on how to make healthier choices without sacrificing taste.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I'm thrilled to be here on behalf of Bolthouse Farms and Cherry Growers to talk about how we can enjoy our next event in a healthy way but without sacrificing the flavor.

Now summer is my favorite season cause there's so much amazing fresh produce here things like kale, tomatoes, peppers but as you're putting together that summer salad bowl you really have to be careful about what you're going to use as a topping.

My go to is Bolthouse Farms organic refrigerated salad dressings because not only do they taste delicious but they only have 60 calories and 5 grams fat or less per serving. So you no longer have to put the dressing on the side and dip each bite, now you can pour it on, toss and enjoy without the guilt.

There was a survey conducted with Americans and they found that 52% of us love salad dressing as our number one choice of topping but we don't always know what to choose. My recommendation is always look at the ingredients.

When you look at the Bolthouse Farm's organic dressing ingredients you'll know why I love them so much. Just quality premium ingredients like avocado, Asiago and blue cheese, and sun ripened raspberries. And they're all USDA certified organic, non GMO, and contain no added preservatives or artificial flavors.

The best part is they're easy to find. You just go right to the refrigerated produce section at your favorite grocery store and they retail for $4.49. So if you want some delicious summer salad recipes go to bolthouse.com or follow them at Bolthouse Farms.

Now I don't think any summer gathering is complete if you don't satisfy your sweet tooth so I always have a big bowl of fresh cherries on hand because they really taste like natures candy. They're not just delicious, they're also good for us too.

They're only in season for a few short months so you want to take advantage of cherry season now and go out and get them. A study by the USDA found that cherries can fight against chronic inflammatory conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even arthritis. On top of that the anthocyanins in cherries can fight against inflammation in the same way that Naproxen and ibuprofen do without having to pop a pill.

If you have diabetes you don't have to avoid cherries because they're actually low on the glycemic index scale. On top of that there's a compound in cherries that can even help to fight against cancer growth cells. There's so many amazing reasons that we need to incorporate cherries into our diet and if you want to look more into that research go to nwcherries.com to see all of those great benefits."