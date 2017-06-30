Adopt a Pet: Josie

Posted 8:30 AM, June 30, 2017, by

This is Josie, a four-year-old who greyhound chihuahua mix who is energetic and loves being outside.

Josie wears a vest sometimes to help with a little anxiety but it's normal and doesn't stop her from having fun.

Josie is very smart and knows her commands, but you might have to entice her with a treat (she loves hot dogs).

She is in foster care right now and can't wait to find her forever home.

Josie would do well in a peaceful adult home where she is the only dog.

For more information on Josie go to MorrisAnimalRefuge.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s