Adopt a Pet: Josie

This is Josie, a four-year-old who greyhound chihuahua mix who is energetic and loves being outside.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josie wears a vest sometimes to help with a little anxiety but it's normal and doesn't stop her from having fun.

Josie is very smart and knows her commands, but you might have to entice her with a treat (she loves hot dogs).

She is in foster care right now and can't wait to find her forever home.

Josie would do well in a peaceful adult home where she is the only dog.

For more information on Josie go to MorrisAnimalRefuge.org.