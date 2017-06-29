× Eastern State Penitentiary offers free admission Friday evening

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Tonight from 5 to 8pm, the penitentiary will offer anyone a free museum night where you can explore America’s most historic prison for yourself. Admission includes “the Voices of Eastern State” audio tour where you’ll hear dozens of voices from three former wardens, along with 25 guards and inmates.

The free evening is part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival’s several days of events.

