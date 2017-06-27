PHL17 Morning News At 4:30AM

Posted 7:30 AM, June 27, 2017

Exciting news announced this morning from the PHL17 Morning News team! You can catch them every weekday morning starting at 4:30am with your local news, weather and traffic. Also make sure to catch morning dose. airing weekdays from 6am-8am on PHL17.

1 Comment

  • Susan Halford

    You had to mess with what was my favorite morning show…😣 Morning Dose of Medicine, ugh. Bring back the old format, we loved it!!! If it aint broke, leave it the Hell alone. I’M OUT😠 (I speak for all my friends who I introduced to the Original Eye Opener)

    Reply