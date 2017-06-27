MegaFest 2017

MegaFest is a culture shifting four day festival aiming to empower and entertain its attendees from around the world. Two of this year’s panelists, who also happened to be young Hollywood actors, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Brian White share more about the festival.

MegaFest is an all encompassing festival in Dallas and there's everything for everybody. All families are welcomed to join the fun. There are plenty of things such as financial seminars, empowerment seminars, Hollywood seminars to comedy shows and film screenings.

It runs from June 28th to July 1st in Dallas Texas.

As panelists, Blain is responsible for the Hollywood's Millennials: IFFFF Rising Stars panel, where she talks about her journey in Hollywood and and how being connected to her faith has helped grow and connect directly to her dreams and how it shoots people to even greater heights.

White is responsible for the Leading Men In Hollywood panel, alongside Laz Alonso, Devon Franklin, and Malik Yoba, Richard T. Jones and John Singleton. They will talk about their connection to faith, family and how those two things have motivated them and helped them navigate the Hollywood scene.

If you are interested and want more information, make sure to head over to MegaFest.org.