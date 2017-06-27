Art Museum workout classes free to Philadelphia police and firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - For a unique summer workout, thousands of Philadelphians have been training on the steps of the Art Museum, just like Rocky Balboa.

Trainers say all of the classes offered by Core Fitness are free for Philadelphia police officers and firefighters.

Fitness groups like CoreFitness and the November Project use the steps , the ramps, and the platforms around the Philadelphia Museum of Art to inspire , to train, and to encourage healthy lifestyles for people of all ages.

Owners of CoreFitness say using the iconic Philadelphia landmark revolutionizes the way fitness is delivered by getting people out of a traditional gym.

Boot camp classes meet in Fairmount around the Art Museum Monday through Saturday.