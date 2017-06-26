What you need to know about chronic fatigue

Many people, especially, women suffer unknowingly from chronic fatigue syndrome, a type of extreme fatigue that does not improve with rest. Dr. Garabedian from the Garabedian Clinic shares more.

"Chronic fatigue has been renamed recently as systemic exertion tolerance disease which I think is much more to the point than the initial name, the issue was only fatigue was vague. Listening to the systemic exertion and tolerance disease we find out that the issue is the inability of the individual to tolerate any form of stress being mental, physical or a challenge that's emotional and the result of that is a fatigue that is so deep that really can't relieve it just by resting.

And it's different from just being tired. The problem is that fatigue is only one manifestation from this condition, usually it's associated with mental fatigue , metal fog, issues with sleeping, immune dysfunction and infections, so it's a lot more complex.

I wish I could say there's a cure for it because of the multiplying problems. It's difficult to cure all these things, the whole problem is to stabilize the body make the balance normal again and the body gradually heal from that and they become more tolerant to exertion.

At the Garabedian clinic we pay attention to these underlying problems, we try to adjust to. These the are hormonal imbalances might decline functional imbalances , immune dysfunction chronic activation of infections and by stabilizing these we stabilize the patient.

Our clinic is in King of Prussia, they can also reach us at Garabedianclinic.com."