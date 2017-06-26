IN FOCUS: The PSPCA Turns 150!

The Pennsylvania Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals marks the major milestone of turning 150 years old in Philadelphia.

Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall’s guests include PSPCA CEO Julie Klim who shares the mission and history of the PSPCA which has been an advocate for animals since 1867. Klim talks about the multitude of services it provides including vet care, clinics and resources for pet owners. Gillian Kocher, Director of Public Relations and Marketing talks about fostering and adopting pets as well as the importance of getting them microchipped - which can be done reasonably at the PSPCA. Both guests share how the longstanding nonprofit will mark its momentous birthday this year with a number of fundraising events – including “Ruppapalooza” at the Pier with the Phillies Cameron Rupp in July and their Bark and Whine event in the Fall. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM.

