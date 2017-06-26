Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was published on June 26, 1997, which means we are celebrating its 20th anniversary this year!

In honor of this milestone, check out Harry Potter Festival at Chestnut Hill College. This magical event takes place every year - and includes a pub crawl, quidditch tournament, and so much more. Germantown Pike becomes Hogsmeade, complete with butter beer, character look-alikes, and activities for witches and wizards to enjoy. And transportation is easy, just take the Hogwarts Express! Which is known as SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West regional rail line to muggles. And learn about quidditch from Chestnut Hill College's team captain, Elena Ramos!

For more information on the festival, head to http://www.chc.edu/broomstick.