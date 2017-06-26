Artists of Wizard World 2017

Posted 11:28 AM, June 26, 2017, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Wizard World Comic Con is known for cosplay, nerd fandom, novelty, celebrities and the impressive artwork available in Artist Alley. Wizard World is a destination for fan art buyers because you can find anything from marker drawings to 3D printed sculptures and laser engraved wood. When Wizard World came to Philadelphia we caught up with three artists about their artwork. Self-proclaimed mashup artist, David Wong tells us what he loves about working at the convention, laser-engraver, Brandi DiMino talks about her style, and main penciler for the Simpsons comics, Philip Ortiz talks about his career working on nostalgic cartoons in the 80s.

 

 

