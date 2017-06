This cuddly cat is Havanna, a petite tabbico who was found as a stray and brought to a shelter.



She is 8-years-old and despite being shy at first, she loves attention. Havanna is nice and relaxed, she'd be perfect in a home that is nice and easy going where she can hang out with people.

If you're looking for a new cuddle buddy Havanna would be perfect for you.

For more information on how to adopt or foster Havanna visit ACCTphilly.org or click here.